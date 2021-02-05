discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Marco Zani
Maker
Hello hunters! 😃 We're building a browser extension to help Product Managers, Designers, and Developers iterate with confidence and save tons of hours. With iterspace, you can record your screen, add contextual comments, and collect technical data in a breeze — including logs, events, and insights required to help your team fix bugs faster. You can turn feedback and insights into actionable tasks by connecting your favorite tools (Trello, Jira, more soon) or by using direct links. It's free, and you can try it in Beta. We'd love to hear your feedback!
Share
Iterspace is a great tool to collect reports about your product with the least effort possible. The team behind it is responsive to customers’ inquires. Highly recommended!