discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Patrick Thompson
MakerCo-founder at Iteratively
First off, really excited to have @kevin hunt us, thanks so much! Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Patrick, the Co-founder of Iteratively. We’re on a mission to help product, growth and data teams capture high-quality data they can trust. My Co-founder @ondrej421 and I spent six months doing extensive customer research, interviewing over 400 product managers, data teams and engineers. We found the number one pain point was bad data. Having experienced this pain ourselves at Atlassian and Microsoft, we finally heard enough and knew there must be a better way. …enter Iteratively 🚀 At our core, we’re a schema registry for your analytics. Our product consists of an intuitive web app for product managers and analysts to create and evolve their analytics tracking plan (schema) and developer tooling for engineers to quickly and easily instrument the tracking. Always in sync, teams can work cross functionally to ensure event tracking is implemented accurately and according to spec, so data consumers have high quality data to work with. And what’s more, we integrate seamlessly with companies’ existing data stack, SDLC and processes. A few product highlights: 📈 Build back confidence in your data We take a quality-first approach to analytics tracking with a schematized tracking plan, type-safe SDKs, unit testing and integrations with CI. With Iteratively you get high quality data that’s ready to be consumed, no munging required. 🏆 Make data a team sport Iteratively is architected from the ground up to support collaboration. With an intuitive web app and best-in-class developer tooling we bring product managers, analysts and developers together to conquer and evolve their analytics tracking. 🔐 Never compromise data privacy We ensure you stay compliant by blocking PII data from leaking to your analytics providers and give you control through thorough review and approval workflows for optimal oversight and data governance. Having early customers meant we could iterate quickly, ship fast (early 😅) and get rapid feedback on what we were building. A special thanks to the teams at Box, Artifact Uprising, Beekeeper, Dribbble, Octopus and many more for bearing with us since the early days 💫 ✨We just launched a free tier of our product so you can sign up today and check out the product for yourself. As founders we still work with all our users so we look forward to meeting you! 🙏 Your feedback means the world to us so please comment and let us know what you think 🙏
Share
Time and time again, you use tracking products where it works great at the start when it's one person owning the analytics. Then time moves on, and more engineers and product managers get involved, and it becomes a MESS! I love how Iteratively enforces this schema and and keeps you on track to properly send and shape the data, so you can USE it to make REAL decisions.
Thanks for the love @danielzev - we see this as a real (and expensive) problem for so many companies - we're super excited to be helping some great businesses improve their analytics, while also protecting them from accidentally collecting PII.
Iteratively is my favorite analytics project. I'm 100% sure this will take off.
@aazar_ali_shad 🙏 We think so!
I've worked with Patrick and team before. I can say that Iteratively is the best tool to manage your analytics tracking plan (among other things).
Thanks for the love @debgotwired. We're all really passionate about helping companies measure better - we're super grateful and excited that our customers are seeing real results from using Iteratively.
@debgotwired Love the content you wrote, especially the guide on product analytics!
https://twitter.com/blader/statu... I tweeted about the need for a product focused exclusive on data quality for analytics two years ago and I'm thrilled to have discovered Patrick and his team working on Iteratively. Data quality is one of the biggest pain points in analytics today - without data that you trust and at high quality, nothing else in analytics matters. Super excited to be a customer of Iterative.ly!