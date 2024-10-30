Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Istat Menus 6
See Istat Menus 6’s 2 previous launches →
Home
Product
iStat Menus 7
iStat Menus 7
The ultimate system monitor for you Mac
Visit
Upvote 39
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The ultimate system monitor for your menu bar, with CPU, GPU, memory, network, disk usage, disk activity, temperatures, fans, battery info and more.
Launched in
Menu Bar Apps
by
Istat Menus 6
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Istat Menus 6
An advanced Mac system monitor for your menubar
4
reviews
40
followers
Follow for updates
iStat Menus 7 by
Istat Menus 6
was hunted by
Marc Edwards
in
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Marc Edwards
. Featured on October 31st, 2024.
Istat Menus 6
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on August 5th, 2014.
Upvotes
39
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report