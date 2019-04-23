Issue Reward

Website can add/claim/approve money reward for any Github issue. Get your issues fixed faster or fixed at all. Emails are used to send notifications. If Github bot installed on the repo, it automatically add a comment to the issue as well. Contact me at sunshineo@gmail.com
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Gordon SunMaker@sunshineo · Developer
I love the open source community. But I often encounter issues not getting addressed. I hope this product can help the community grow healthier.
Upvote Share·