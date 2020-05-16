Deals
ISS Docking Simulator
ISS Docking Simulator
Pilot the SpaceX Dragon 2 vehicle to the ISS!
Simulation games
Space
This simulator will familiarize you with the controls of the actual interface used by NASA Astronauts to manually pilot the SpaceX Dragon 2 vehicle to the International Space Station.
26 minutes ago
SpaceX made a spaceship-flying video game that will make you wish a NASA astronaut was around to help
SpaceX is about to launch its first-ever passengers - NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley - on May 27. To train people to fly its new Crew Dragon spaceship, SpaceX developed software that simulates docking with International Space Station. On Tuesday, SpaceX released a free in-browser video game that's based on a version of its real flight simulator.
SpaceX has released a Crew Dragon simulator, so you can endure the terror of space from home
Space is a terrifying place devoid of oxygen and mercy, and you should never go there. But if you insist on spitting in Death's eye and forsaking the Mother Earth that raised you, at least do a few dry runs before clambering aboard your flying metal shroud.
Discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
Space nerds rejoice!
5 hours ago
