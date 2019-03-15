Log InSign up
Isotope Mail Client

Microservice based mail client built with ReactJS and Spring

Isotope mail client is a free open source webmail application built with a microservice architecture vision in mind.

As of now, the application is just an MVP offering the basic functionalities of any standard webmail client.
Getting started with Isotope, an open source webmail clientThere seems to be a mad rush at the beginning of every year to find ways to be more productive. New Year's resolutions, the itch to start the year off right, and of course, an "out with the old, in with the new" attitude all contribute to this.
Opensource.com
Isotope Mail Client: Introduction and features - Marc NuriIsotope mail client is a free open source webmail client built with React and Spring Boot. Introductory post describing the application's main functionality, features and architecture.
