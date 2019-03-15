Ask
Isotope Mail Client
Isotope Mail Client
Microservice based mail client built with ReactJS and Spring
Web App
Email
+ 2
Isotope mail client is a free open source webmail application built with a microservice architecture vision in mind.
As of now, the application is just an MVP offering the basic functionalities of any standard webmail client.
Getting started with Isotope, an open source webmail client
There seems to be a mad rush at the beginning of every year to find ways to be more productive. New Year's resolutions, the itch to start the year off right, and of course, an "out with the old, in with the new" attitude all contribute to this.
Opensource.com
Isotope Mail Client: Introduction and features - Marc Nuri
Isotope mail client is a free open source webmail client built with React and Spring Boot. Introductory post describing the application's main functionality, features and architecture.
Marc Nuri
Marc Nuri
