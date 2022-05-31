Products
Isometric 3D Icons & Animated Scenes
Ranked #5 for today
Isometric 3D Icons & Animated Scenes
350+ icons, elements & animations to build your own scenes
A set of 3D style icons, elements & animated concepts, with 240 use-ready icons, 120 premade scenes & 25 animated scenes. The assets are delivered in 4K resolution, Figma, PNG, webM, MP4 as well as editable source designs in GLTF format
Launched in
Icons
,
Graphic Design
,
Web Design
by
Isometric 3D Icons & Animated Scenes
About this launch
Isometric 3D Icons & Animated Scenes by
Isometric 3D Icons & Animated Scenes
was hunted by
Juan Sarmiento
in
Icons
,
Graphic Design
,
Web Design
. Made by
Juan Sarmiento
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
Isometric 3D Icons & Animated Scenes
is not rated yet. This is Isometric 3D Icons & Animated Scenes's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
12
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#29
