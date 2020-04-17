Log In
Isolated Not Alone

Free Mental Health Support For Our Frontline Workers|COVID19

#BuiltByTeens | Isolated Not Alone is a non-profit COVID-19 support website for everyone affected by the crisis. It has free mental health counseling for our frontline workers, resource guides for those grieving, and answers to general public questions!
Jasper S.
Jasper S.
Whoever stumble upon this page and is affected in any way by the current events happening around the world - please remember: YOU ARE NOT ALONE and everything will be fine, we will go through this together ❤️
Bear Matthews
Bear Matthews
Maker
For those impacted by COVID-19, we've developed a free tool to bring counseling and resources to healthcare workers on the frontlines and for people grieving loved ones lost to COVID-19❤️. Head to www.IsolatedNotAlone.com to check out more. #IsolatedNotAlone Launched in Partnership With: Multitalent, BetterHelp, Crisis Text Line, 10% Happier App, Lantern, Breethe App, Shine Text and many more!
Lela Holmes
Lela Holmes
@bear_matthews Congrats for the feature. Get the product of the day https://bit.ly/2ynFjZS. Thank you
Amanda Southworth
Amanda Southworth
Maker
I helped develop and design the project! Feel free to send over any questions and I can try to answer them :)
