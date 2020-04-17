Isolated Not Alone

Discussion
1 Review
Jasper S.
Whoever stumble upon this page and is affected in any way by the current events happening around the world - please remember: YOU ARE NOT ALONE and everything will be fine, we will go through this together ❤️
Maker
For those impacted by COVID-19, we've developed a free tool to bring counseling and resources to healthcare workers on the frontlines and for people grieving loved ones lost to COVID-19❤️. Head to www.IsolatedNotAlone.com to check out more. #IsolatedNotAlone Launched in Partnership With: Multitalent, BetterHelp, Crisis Text Line, 10% Happier App, Lantern, Breethe App, Shine Text and many more!
Maker
I helped develop and design the project! Feel free to send over any questions and I can try to answer them :)
