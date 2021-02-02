discussion
Awesome idea, looking forward when you will build it for Google Meet!
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 We’re so excited about our big release of isLucid! Everything has started just from a simple will to reduce miscommunication within our team, resulting in wasted time and redoing tasks. So I’ve personally started looking for methods on how to improve communication and boost work efficiency. Business processes management experience in different fields, personal usage of voice tech-enabled software, experiments with Machine Learning brought an idea to combine these capabilities and create a solution beyond the basics of simple voice to text transcription mechanism. After multiple changes with the idea, numerous use cases tested isLucid was born with a purpose to help people working remotely to create an efficient and stress-free environment while working remotely. isLucid does that by integrating natively to MS Teams and enabling call participants within the same call screen to create tasks and entries for meeting minutes from transcription. You can authenticate with your Atlassian Jira, Azure DevOps (soon MS Planner, MS Project, Asana), so created action items would be automatically created there. In case you need to send out meeting minutes - mark needed items, and once the meeting is finished, generate the document automatically in Docx format. We are here to bring crystal clear business communication, where each meeting has lucid notes, in-depth and detailed communication, and fruitful outcomes. Here is what isLucid provides: ✅ Native integration with MS Teams (forget alt+tab!) Capture all conversation in real-time ✅ Integrate with PM softwares (Atlassian Jira, Azure DevOps, soon MS Planner, MS Project) ✅ Create tasks and meeting minutes from the transcription ✅ Inform meeting participants of the same organization on tasks created ✅ Identification of speakers and participants ✅ Access to the past meeting transcript, action items, and meeting minutes During this fast journey building isLucid we became an official partner of Microsoft, were accepted to Microsoft for Startups program, and right now, our application can be found on Microsoft Appsource or www.islucid.com. We serve users in Project Management, Product Management, Account Management, C-level management positions. All to help capture all the small details the devil likes to hide in. And now an exclusive Product Hunt offer! 🔥 → 30% discount for any isLucid monthly plan. 40% for annual plans. Use the following codes to purchase: PH-30 for monthly plans, PH-40 for yearly plans (Code is valid for one month after this launch) P.S. Everybody downloading isLucid gets a free trial for two weeks with up to 10 free transcribed meetings included 🤑 Feel free to write me down vytenis@islucid.com if you have some questions or share your feedback to make isLucid even more useful for your daily operations! And for sure, we are sitting here in the comments to answer any questions you might have.
Super useful in daily activities with my dev team. Especially when there is a need to transfer requests from clients to developers
Hey everyone! We are so excited about our product launch, hope you'll like it and will try isLucid! 🤩 Cannot wait to hear your feedback, please share it in the comments - we are here to answer all the questions and hear your thoughts and opinion that is super important! :)
Amazing stuff! Second Eddy - we need it on Google Meet!