iSlope - Ski Tracker
Ranked #12 for today
iSlope - Ski Tracker
The no.1 Skiing companion in your pocket
Stats
Designed to track and visualize a user's performance on the slopes. The app includes features such as ski stats, a 2D and 3D map, friend tracking, and a unique feature where a tree is planted for every level reached by the user.
Launched in
iOS
,
Tech
,
Snow sports
by
iSlope - Ski Tracker
About this launch
iSlope - Ski Tracker
The nr1 Skiing Companion in Your Pocket
iSlope - Ski Tracker by
iSlope - Ski Tracker
was hunted by
Marcus Thuvesen
in
iOS
,
Tech
,
Snow sports
. Made by
Marcus Thuvesen
. Featured on January 16th, 2023.
iSlope - Ski Tracker
is not rated yet. This is iSlope - Ski Tracker's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#11
