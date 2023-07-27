Products
Home
→
Product
→
IsletPassword
IsletPassword
Don't even let password manager knows your passwords.
Free
More than a password manager, but a password memorizing style. You and the app remember passwords together, only the combination of user and software can form a complete password, which minimizes the risk of password theft.
Launched in
Productivity
by
IsletPassword
Stan
The makers of IsletPassword
About this launch
IsletPassword by
IsletPassword
was hunted by
IndiedevJim
in
Productivity
. Made by
IndiedevJim
. Featured on July 28th, 2023.
IsletPassword
is not rated yet. This is IsletPassword's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
