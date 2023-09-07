Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → IslandPOS
IslandPOS

Offline only point of sale desktop app

Island POS is an offline point of sale software for Windows and MacOS computers. It provides retailers an easy way to manage their business from any location without needing an internet connection.
Launched in
Productivity
Sales
 by
IslandPOS - Point of Sale
About this launch
IslandPOS by
was hunted by
Dhruvil Patel
in Productivity, Sales. Made by
Dhruvil Patel
. Featured on September 8th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is IslandPOS - Point of Sale's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-