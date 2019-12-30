Discussion
abhishek
Maker
Hi guys, this is my first Firefox extension. whole purpose of this extension is to control music from any tab, with ability to switch between them. I often find myself switching music on the Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, so I thought I should make an extension which is useful for me to control the music while surfing the web. Please give me your valuable response, so that I can make it even better :)
Maker
Guys, iShuffle is approved and published on Google chrome too . please have a look at https://chrome.google.com/websto... Cheers, Abhi
