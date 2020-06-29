Discussion
Mark Thomas
Hey all! I put this together in some spare time over the past few weeks. I'm a senior software engineer who's recently switched to permanently-remote work due to Covid-19. It's been a bit of an adjustment for me and my family, too, so I wanted to make some tools to make it a little easier for everyone. I often find it hard for my family to know if I am busy, "busy", or "please please don't interrupt" busy. isBusy solves that by unifying all your work and personal calendars and presenting an easy to understand status page. I hope this makes working from home a little easier for everyone! Let me know what you think or if there are things I can improve! 🤗
