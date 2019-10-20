Log InSign up
ISA List

An index of companies offering Income Share Agreements

ISA List is an index of companies offering Income Share Agreements, or facilitating the growth of the industry. The index includes over 75 bootcamps, colleges, servicers, and more involved in the space.
Discussion
Colin Winhall
Colin Winhall
I was really not expecting the list to be as big as that so I am pleasantly surprised :-) Here's hoping more and more realise the potential and that list grows substantially over the next few years!
James Gallagher
James Gallagher
Maker
@colinwinhall For sure. It's exciting to see so many people involved in the space. And I can only expect that more bootcamps and colleges will launch ISA programs in the near future.
James Gallagher
James Gallagher
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I'm excited to launch ISA List, an index of companies offering Income Share Agreements. Over the last few months, I have been maintaining a personal spreadsheet with a list of companies, schools, and investors in the space. Many people started to ask what companies I knew about in the space. So I decided to make my findings public. ISA List is the most comprehensive index of companies in the ISA space. I intend on updating this index as soon as I discover any companies, or when any changes are necessary. Feel free to ask any questions (or list suggestions for the index)!
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
@jamesg_oca Massive congrats on the launch! Couldn't think of a better person to build and maintain this product.
James Gallagher
James Gallagher
Maker
@anthilemoon Thanks, Anne-Laure!
