ISA List
An index of companies offering Income Share Agreements
Colin Winhall
I was really not expecting the list to be as big as that so I am pleasantly surprised :-) Here's hoping more and more realise the potential and that list grows substantially over the next few years!
@colinwinhall For sure. It's exciting to see so many people involved in the space. And I can only expect that more bootcamps and colleges will launch ISA programs in the near future.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I'm excited to launch ISA List, an index of companies offering Income Share Agreements. Over the last few months, I have been maintaining a personal spreadsheet with a list of companies, schools, and investors in the space. Many people started to ask what companies I knew about in the space. So I decided to make my findings public. ISA List is the most comprehensive index of companies in the ISA space. I intend on updating this index as soon as I discover any companies, or when any changes are necessary. Feel free to ask any questions (or list suggestions for the index)!
@jamesg_oca Massive congrats on the launch! Couldn't think of a better person to build and maintain this product.
@anthilemoon Thanks, Anne-Laure!
