Is JS Enabled?

A website to test if Javascript is enabled or disabled in a browser.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jordan MajdMaker@jordanmajd · I like to make stuff.
I made an extension and needed to be able to quickly validate whether js was enabled. Surprisingly, there weren't any stupid simple websites to do that so I set out to make one. A few hours later https://isjsenabled.com/ was online. I had a lot of fun carefully picking the colors, coding the site from scratch and stopping all work to solve a very tiny problem. It reminded me, there's nothing better than the feeling of having made something, no matter how small it is. Thought it would be fun to share.
Upvote Share·