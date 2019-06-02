Log InSign up
Is JS Enabled?

Tool to test if JS is enabled in your browser.

A website to test if Javascript is enabled or disabled in a browser.
Jordan MajdMaker@jordanmajd · I like to make stuff.
I made an extension and needed to be able to quickly validate whether js was enabled. Surprisingly, there weren't any stupid simple websites to do that so I set out to make one. A few hours later https://isjsenabled.com/ was online. I had a lot of fun carefully picking the colors, coding the site from scratch and stopping all work to solve a very tiny problem. It reminded me, there's nothing better than the feeling of having made something, no matter how small it is. Thought it would be fun to share.
