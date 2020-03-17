Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Irresponsible Companies List
Irresponsible Companies List
Tech companies that haven't mandated WFH policies #COVID19
Health and Fitness
Home
+ 1
Despite the new recommended guidelines on #COVID19 from the CDC and President, some companies are still requiring employees to come into the office.
These are some of those companies and the story behind it.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
34 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send