ironov.ai

A unique brand identity, generated in seconds

AI designer, Ironov, is able to take on design tasks and come up with logo ideas instantly. Available 24/7.
Ironov's neural networks & algorithms generate results which are both highly-original, and – in some cases – completely unexpected.
Launched in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Tech by
About this launch
An AI that is able to perform creative work
2reviews
was hunted by
Andrew Mekhanikov
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Andrew Mekhanikov
,
Artem Sarkisov
,
Petr Morugin
,
Sergey Kulinkovich
,
Valery Lisovets
,
Adam Arutyunov
,
Max Fat
,
Vlad Orlov
,
Alena Sofina
,
Dmitry Kovalev
and
Gleb V
. Featured on August 8th, 2022.
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is ironov.ai's first launch.
