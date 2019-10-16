Discussion
Karim Abou Zeid
Maker
Hi, I'm Karim! Two years ago I made the switch from Android to iOS. On Android I used the "Progression" workout tracker, but when I switched to iOS I quickly realized that non of the available workout trackers could compete with Progression. Knowing that I would use my workout tracker at least 5 days per week, I quickly decided to write my own. Demo Video: https://streamable.com/1s2yv I wanted the design to be very clean and iOS like but without making sacrifices in terms of functionality. Since March 2018 I've been tracking every single workout with Iron and when I got home after each workout I fixed the thing that bugged me the most. Therefore, you will discover many small but thought-out features. For example: based on your previous workouts, Iron predicts the number of sets and auto fills the weight and repetitions for your current workout. It works surprisingly well and I seldom find myself changing the predicted values. Adjusting the repetitions and weight can be done effortlessly by dragging a knob up and down (demonstrated in the demo video at 00:35) or alternatively via the keyboard. Questions and Answers Why would you build yet another workout tracker? Personally, I was not satisfied with the design and functionality of other workout trackers for iOS. Is it free? What's the business model here? All the core features of Iron are free and will stay free forever. There are absolutely no ads or trackers. However there is an optional "pro" version with a few additional features which you can unlock for $0.99 / Month with a 7 days free trial or, if you are against subscriptions, with a one time purchase of $19.99 (the one time purchase will appear in a few days since I forgot to include it in the release). I would love to give Iron away for free but since it costs a lot of time and effort to maintain such a project and I have to pay rent this is not an option :/ Does it have ads? No. What are your plans for Irons future? Big things are planned! To name just a few: an advanced trainings plan creator (variables etc, like in excel tables), iCloud sync and a proper iPad app. Do you plan an Android version? No, but I can highly recommend the "Progression" app to you. Who are you? I'm a M. Sc. Computer Science student at the RWTH Aachen in Germany. I love building apps, math, going to the gym (mostly strength training), great design and good food :) If you have any questions about Iron or myself please let me know in the comments :) I will answer all of them! Cheers, Karim
