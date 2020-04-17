Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
iQOO 3 5G
iQOO 3 5G
Affordable Snapdragon 865 smartphone
Android
Powerful, 5G smartphone for gaming, for the Indian market.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
The iQOO 3 5G is a gaming phone that doesn't look like a gaming phone
iQOO is a sub-brand of Vivo, the BBK-affiliated sister company of Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. The brand launched in China last year, but the iQOO 3 5G is the first iQOO phone to see release in India and other markets.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send