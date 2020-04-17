  1. Home
iQOO 3 5G

Affordable Snapdragon 865 smartphone

Powerful, 5G smartphone for gaming, for the Indian market.
The iQOO 3 5G is a gaming phone that doesn't look like a gaming phoneiQOO is a sub-brand of Vivo, the BBK-affiliated sister company of Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. The brand launched in China last year, but the iQOO 3 5G is the first iQOO phone to see release in India and other markets.
