Catalin Ioan
Really cool app. Finally a good design for AIS. I use to see traffic and I can see other users as well. Because we always sail in a flotilla it helps us coordinate (In flotilla mode). Cool thing that it knows when the user is on water or on land. Keeps things clean.
IQ Traffic - SMARTPHONE BASED REAL TIME TRAFFIC Together, safer on water! Introducing our innovative smart marine traffic that uses smartphone technology. Even if your boat does not have AIS, your smartphone acts like one showing you as an anonymous boat only when you are on water. This way, everyone contributes to a safer boating experience with real time traffic information not available before. Be sure to spread the word to other boaters! FLOTILLA MODE Do you want to see in real time the location of your friends on other boats for easier coordination? Just create a flotilla and invite your skipper friends to it. The moment they accept and they are on water you will be able to “sea” the location information of all flotilla members for easier coordination as a group, details of each flotilla member such as: current speed, distance relative to your location, their GPS coordinates Now you can better plan your approaches, you can easily reach them in case they need support or join them in that perfect swimming location! PERSONAL BESTS Are you the lead skipper of your flotilla? Now you can actually prove it. The app automatically logs your personal bests such as overall nautical miles covered, highest speed reached or longest leg when you are in a flotilla. It is smart enough not to log your on land activities so no worries if you hop on a scooter on an island. Your land activities are not tracked or logged so your on water record stays clean and accurate. PRIVACY WHEN ON LAND We listened! A smart solution should provide information when needed. That is why we designed our application so that it will not show your location to other flotilla members when you are on land. It will show only your last logged on water location.
