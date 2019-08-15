Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → iOS Jetpack 2

iOS Jetpack 2

iOS screenshot templates for App Store

This kit contains high quality PS, Figma & Sketch files that named, sorted and combined together properly. 8 Different Styles, 5 Sizes, 200 Screenshots at Total. Conquer App Store creating an incredibly cool presentation for your application.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Ilia Stukalov
Ilia Stukalov
Hey, it looks awesome I probably will use with my next app
Upvote (1)Share
Denis Shepovalov
Denis Shepovalov
Maker
Hey hunters! 🥳 Today we are happy to present you the second version of screenshot templates for App Store! We’ve worked hard to create 8 different styles with 5 screens in 5 dimensions. So now you can create App Store presentation for your app in a fast and beautiful way! Also I'm glad to get your feedback and questions, I am here to answer them all! PS. As always, on release, we provide you a 30% discount with PH30 promo code. Use it in checkout popup.
UpvoteShare