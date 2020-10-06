discussion
Hi PH, This is my quickest launched ever I made this in 10 hours or so - iOS Icons The Story: Couple of days ago: me, @rameerez, @thepatwalls and @pretzelhands had a video call and was discussing what’s new in the internet. Someone mentioned iOS custom packs and we thought what if will be a marketplace with where artists can submit them. First @pretzelhands wanted to launch it, but he hasn't got time. I was a bit skeptical but who cares, let's try. Problem: There is no 1 place where you can discover all new packs and submit your own Solution: iOS Icons – The first marketplace for custom iOS icon packs for your iPhone. It's place where you find custom iOS icon packs for your iPhone and iPad. Customize your home screen with your own aesthetic, and submit your own packs. Each pack name has an individual link. Filter by category of icons: - Dark: https://iosicons.com/category-dark - White: https://iosicons.com/category-white - Colored: https://iosicons.com/category-co... - Minimal: https://iosicons.com/category-mi... - Illustrated: https://iosicons.com/category-il... - Animals: https://iosicons.com/category-an... - Free: https://iosicons.com/category-free Add icon pack Artists can add their pack here: https://iosicons.com/add-icon-pack What is your favorite pack?
Love this, Andrey. Back in like 2006-2008 there used to be this site called MacThemes where people traded beautiful and sometimes super weird icon sets to replace the OS X defaults. This has those vibes!
@zackshapiro Thanks! Was good times, I remember times where we transfer Symbian S60 themes via infrared port :D
