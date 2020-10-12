iOS 14 icons by iconinja

discussion
Milos Milikic
MakerProduct Design at Toptal core team
Hi everyone 👋 During the past few weeks, I was working on this iOS 14 icon set. I didn't want to go with monochrome style, or with colored glyphs, but at the same time, I wanted them to look kind of the same. So as a result, I went with detailed icons inside squares of the same color. I created 4 styles (for now) - black, white, dark gray, and light gray. I plan to improve some of the icons and add new ones, but also maybe to add more styles, so feel free to follow me on Twitter for updates. To celebrate the launch, I give you $5 off. Just use `producthunt` at the checkout. I would love to hear your thoughts on this. ✌️
Denislav Jeliazkov
Insanely well crafted and easy to put them on! Lovely work man keep it up!
Milos Milikic
MakerProduct Design at Toptal core team
@denislav_jeliazkov Thanks Denislav! Glad you like it!
Lina Bo
🎈
looks really cool! Clean and stylish. Great work!
Milos Milikic
MakerProduct Design at Toptal core team
@lina_bo Thank you Lina!
