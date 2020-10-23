Deals
iOS 14 GUI
iOS 14 GUI
The biggest free collection of iOS 14 screens and components
iPhone
Design Tools
+ 4
The collection of all the latest iOS 14 screens and core components. Made in both Light and Dark Versions with extra attention to the Human Interface Guidelines. Available for Sketch, Figma and Adobe XD.
1 Review
5.0/5
Alex Camilar
Product Manager @ NeuralCam
These look great! Thanks, Alexey & Yura!
39mins
Yura Yasyuk
Maker
COO, Great Simple and Design Files
@alex_camilar1
Thanks, Alex!
34mins
