iOS 14 GUI

The biggest free collection of iOS 14 screens and components

The collection of all the latest iOS 14 screens and core components. Made in both Light and Dark Versions with extra attention to the Human Interface Guidelines. Available for Sketch, Figma and Adobe XD.
Alex Camilar
Product Manager @ NeuralCam
These look great! Thanks, Alexey & Yura!
Yura Yasyuk
Maker
COO, Great Simple and Design Files
@alex_camilar1 Thanks, Alex!
