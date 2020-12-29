discussion
Hey! Folks from IOON build an incredible piece of tech that allows ̶t̶u̶r̶n̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶w̶a̶t̶e̶r̶ ̶i̶n̶t̶o̶ ̶w̶i̶n̶e̶ turning water into sanitizer. I wish I had this product a few months ago when it was pretty much impossible to get sanitizer from pharmacies! Go and check them out!
Hey Hunters! I'm Andrew and in my spare time, I'm a fan of Fallout games. The rest of the time I'm a creator, an electrochemist, and a fan of technology. In a team with a professor, PharmD. and a PhD in technology, two years ago, we began working on IOON - a portable smart device that turns water into sanitizer within a second. You just need a sip of drinking water 💦 Nowadays, most sanitizers are made with chemicals - mostly alcohol. They dry-out your skin, smell terrible, run out all the time, and plastic containers pollute the planet. These solutions have not changed for the last 50 years, they are outdated and do not meet the requirements of the modern society, that is why we created IOON. 💧 With a size of a candy bar IOON solves all the problems of chemical sanitizers. Instead of alcohol - silver atoms, instead of disposable plastic - a stylish wearproof case. 💧 A full battery charge that lasts for a day of active usage. 💧 The cartridge, in which the water turns into a sanitizer, needs to be changed every 3 liters, which corresponds to 32,000 sprays or 60 bottles of disposable sanitizers (50 ml). 💧 The device is connected to a smartphone via bluetooth through an app. Where you can find usage statistics, cartridge resource, device battery charge, set reminders “Сlean your hands!” and order a new cartridge or ask us a question 24/7. IOON has a retail price of $ 119. But we plan to attract first orders on Kickstarter, where IOON will be available for $ 79.90. A new cartridge will cost $ 29.90. What was before the Product Hunt release? Highlights of previous years: IT Arena, business accelerators and other important moments of IOON history can be found on our website. Now we want to share IOON with a worldwide audience and get your feedback. We would be happy to answer any of your questions below! Keep your hands clean and stay safe🙌🏻 Kind regards, Co-founder & CEO IOON Andrew Manuilov
Do you have an independent laboratory test?
@dima_berezhnytskyi thank you for your question! We conducted: a) microbiological tests (on 6 different test strains of bacteria from American Type Culture Collection and 1 strain of fungus - 99.9% IOON efficiency), b) virusological tests (antiviral effect and effectiveness against coronaviruses on surfaces - 99% IOON efficiency), c) biochemical study (effect on the degree of inhibition process of hydrolysis of urea by urease - level of ingibition is over 99%) d) toxicological tests (test for acute, subacute toxicity and local irritant effect - IOON is not toxic). The studies were carried out in the laboratories of 2 state institutes: the Mechnikov Institute of Microbiology and Immunology and the Gromashevsky Institute of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases. All test results are available on our website!
