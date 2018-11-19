Speed-up your Ionic app development by 80%. Design responsive apps based on native Ionic 4 components in minutes. Test layouts and set the styling instantly in Sketch: WYSIWYG approach for mobile app design and development.
Easy to use and save a lot of timeCons:
None
Must have tool for all Ionic developers!Arkady Lukashov has used this product for one week.
Cost and simplicityCons:
none
I used the previous version and it did help me a lot. Simple product that saves me hours!Brian Goodgame has used this product for one year.
Stas KuleshMaker@stas_kulesh · Creative Director @ Karmabot.chat
Hey all 👋 Major Ionic Sketch 4 update. Design & build Ionic 4/3 hybrid apps 80% faster. _iOS, Android and Windows included. Compatible with Ionic 4/3 and Sketch 50+_ * Get 80 responsive Ionic 3 components and speed-up your design & development process by 80%. * Fine-tune the designs using 150+ interconnected and fully-customizable Sketch symbols. * Utilize 550+ Ionicons as smart symbols * Dark theme is included * Android & material design icons are available as well * Windows demo template included * iPhone X layout added * Dark iOS theme demo file included Ionic apps are made of high-level building blocks called components. Components allow you to quickly construct an interface for your app. Ionic comes with a number of components, including modals, popups, and cards. Using native Ionic components in Sketch designs and the app will look great on all platforms supported by Ionic 4/3 (iOS, Android and Windows). **_Less testing, less time coding, less hassle._** **What's included:** * Demo template: ionic-iOS-demo.sketch + ionic-Android-demo.sketch + ionic-iOS-X-demo.sketch + ionic-Windows-demo.sketch * Ionicons in Sketch * Video tutorials: Ionic Sketch.mp4 and Ionic Sketch Icons.mp4 * Fonts: San Francisco Pro.zip + Roboto + Segoe fonts. * ReadMe v4.pdf P.S.: Use 'maker24h' coupon to get 25% discount on Ionic Sketch Full Stack UI kit https://gum.co/PXHtT Enjoy!
Brian Goodgame@russiankiwi
I used the previous version of this product. Thanks a lot for making the updates.
Igor Dzhebyan@dzhebyan · Making the impossible – possible.
Looks very useful. Thanks for making! 👍
