Inweed is a job board for the emerging cannabis industry.
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
I was actually looking for something like this exactly a month ago. Thanks for building it! This is such an exciting industry, but still quite opaque, so thanks for making it more transparent to everyone. 🙌✨
sarah jacksonMaker@sarah__jackson · Making things and living in Portland, OR
@anthilemoon thank you, it is a very exciting industry! It's fun watching it unfold.
sarah jacksonMaker@sarah__jackson · Making things and living in Portland, OR
I'm a mom and maker with a full-time job who taught herself how to build a web app in between chasing around rug rats and doing the 9-5 grind. ☕ Please let me know what you think!😀
Kelly Miller@kellyfmill · Helping Startup Founders Get Attention.
This is fantastic!! So glad a resource like this exists - and plus the UI is gorgeous.
sarah jacksonMaker@sarah__jackson · Making things and living in Portland, OR
@kellyfmill Thank you very much for the kind words. I got inspiration for the design from a few different spots... @levelsio (remoteok.io), @andreyazimov (sheet2site.com) and @ksaitor (cryptojobslist.com).
Vincent Denise@yesnoornext · 📖 @threader_app
Hey Sarah, this job board looks really cool. I see more and more startups launching cannabis related products. Some of them are featured here (cc @justinjunda @dmart423 @amyludlum @jonbishop @jordanhenryowen ). How many companies are hiring?
sarah jacksonMaker@sarah__jackson · Making things and living in Portland, OR
@justinjunda @dmart423 @amyludlum @jonbishop @jordanhenryowen @yesnoornext Thank you. I think as more and more states legalize, the stigma of the "gateway drug" will go away and we will see more cannabis related startups. It's hard to say exactly how many companies are hiring, it's honestly hard to keep up :) What I do know is that most of the jobs seem to be concentrated on the West Coast (tons in California), some in FL and MA. I hope to see that broaden a bit in months/years to come.
Raman Shalupau@ksaitor · Maker @ CryptoJobsList.com
Congrats on the launch, Sarah! Really cool and bold sector to launch a job board in ✨
sarah jacksonMaker@sarah__jackson · Making things and living in Portland, OR
@ksaitor you too!! And thank you for the inspiration 😁
