Discussion
Thibault de Saint Sernin
Maker
«Hi, I invite you to join my network. Have a good day» 🤔🤔🤔... It's literally the kind of Linkedin request I've been receiving in the past years, and it's been growing. I originally built 🎬 invyte.video for me, to send & receive more human, goal-oriented, relevant, straight-to-the-point, and no-bullshit connection requests on Linkedin. I'm not an super networky guy, but I know the IMMENSE value of building good & authentic professional relationships, especially when trying to build a business from scratch. In the past years, I've received a growing amount of Linkedin connection requests. I was really disappointed by the relevancy and quality of those Linkedin connection requests, becoming more and more purposeless, "marketing-automated", without any clear goal or no goal at all, therefore not leading anywhere... 😞 Is that what networking has become? I feel like Linkedin forgot the actual "Networking" part of it, and how to make it good... Like me, if you want to see your Linkedin professional network grow in quality, relevancy, authenticity & usefulness (not simply in quantity), I put this tool out in the open for you 💛 It is super basic, web-only for now. I have many features ideas, including going mobile + Chrome extension, but let's start with this! Give me a ton of feedback (good, bad, but relevant 😉), or ideas you'd like to see! Thanks for your support! Talk to you soon! ✌️ hello@invyte.video
