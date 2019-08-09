Discussion
Kerim Derhalli
Hi everyone, I’m Kerim, the founder of Invstr. We’re a small team based in London, Istanbul, and Austin, and we’re excited to be here! I created Invstr because I realised that many young people today don’t have the confidence or the skills to invest. Some think they can’t afford it, while others want to give it a shot, but don’t know where to start. We want to change that. Invstr helps people take control of their own financial futures by providing them with the education, resources, and opportunity to become confident investors. Right now, we do this mainly through Fantasy Finance®, our award-winning portfolio-management game: You get $1 million in virtual cash to invest in over 3,000 instruments, equities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, bonds, and commodities. We give you access to real-time data and market intelligence to help you interpret how real-world events can impact the stock market. Players who finish in the top 10 each month win real prizes. When you feel ready to start investing for real, you can start trading from directly within the app, from as little as one dollar. We’re excited about demystifying the world of investing and making it something that anyone can do. I’m always happy to hear feedback or answer questions, so please don’t hesitate to leave a comment!
