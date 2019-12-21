Invoicy.io

Discussion
Denis Molozhavyy
Hunter
We tried to make a simple generator, easy to use and with a set of the most necessary functions. I would be very grateful for any feedback and comments to further improve the product.
I tried it out, and the interface is nice is clean, which is awesome. One thing I would improve is that the text below the generator isn't very useful and make the page seem a bit spammy. I understand that's probably for SEO, but maybe move that to another page or integrate it better? Overall though, very solid product! Nice job!
Maker
@stevenjoe thank you for your feedback!
How it is different from Invoicely free tier?
Hey man! I tried this. Loved the concept, actually we were also tried to work on similar thing but discontinued. Just few suggestions: Show templates/design before hand, Allow to add additional fields such as bank details, signature, a thank you statement, etc. I'd be more than happy to be a part of this as a researcher/designer to improve it together!