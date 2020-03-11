Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Shantanu
Maker
Hi Hunters 👋, Thank you for checking Invocial. Super excited to launch on Product Hunt today 🚀 What is Invocial 🤔 Invocial a fresh out of the box new social network wherein you'll post pictures, tag the big or growing brands to get rewards & the best part, there aren't any annoying advertisements on Invocial. We believe everyone's influencer for the big or growing brands so we came with a thought of Invocial & developed a platform where big or growing brands will give you rewards for posting photos if they like & if your post will get more likes. 👉 Brand = People Let me know what you think about Invocial in comments 👇 Come join & let's shape the future of Invocial 😃 Cheers 😎 Shantanu
UpvoteShare