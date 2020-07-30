Invite Code
Discounts on your favorite services through invite codes 🤑
Carlos Bernabeu
This is very well thought, not only are you giving us (the potential clients) benefits and discounts, you are also benefitting yourselves in the process. I really think that this way of promoting products is awesome, because it's not the brand advertising that gets you, it's the early adopters and the lovers of the products and services who are doing the work instead of the brand. Well executed, very nice design, as always, an amazing contribution to the OS community and the PH community. Cheers!
@carlos_bernabeu Thanks a lot Carlos, that was indeed the intial idea behind this project.
Hi Product Hunters 👋 @farbodsaraf and I were often exchanging invite codes with friends to get discounts for our favorite services. We decided to quickly build a side project to centralize all these codes to have a better way of sharing. Later we decided to make it open source so the community can also add their codes and invite more friends through this platform. We look forward to reading your comments and questions! Thanks for your support 🙏
Nice idea, would be nice to have the possibility to search as well in case the list gets bigger
@etienne0790 Very good idea, thanks!
Great idea, I'll make sure I check this website for discounts before trying new products.
@ivan_camus_alonso Yes that's the idea!