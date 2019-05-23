Invision Extension
Download invision prototypes as PNG's directly.
#4 Product of the DayToday
When you are working with an InVision prototype the biggest obstacle is to simply download the prototype as a high-resolution PNG. We fixed that issue. Our chrome extension allows you to download a design prototype from InVision directly as an image.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Zlatko BijelicMaker@zbijelic
Hey Product Hunters... For years now I have been running into an issue with Invision Prototypes when dealing with clients. Problem #1: It's not easy to navigate and have to explain InVision every time to a new client. Even if you explain it correctly, they don't end up using the "commenting" option and still send everything in an email or a google doc. Problem #2: there is no easy way to download the PNG in hi-res without using the Google chrome "inspect" tool and tracking down the image URL, opening in a new tab, right click, and then download... Solution: when you are in the InVision project screen, you can just click on our Chrome Extension and it will automatically download the design file as a high-resolution PNG. All and any feedback is welcome.
