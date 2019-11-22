Invisible Line
The idea of Invisible Line comes from reading "Thinking with type" (2004 - Ellen Lupton): immersed in reading the text alignment chapter, suddenly a image appears to me, a shock! I discover that two geniuses have written an entire book aligning the text so that it is formed an invisible line throughout the paragraph! Wow! Amazing! The book is titled "Informal" (2002), the two genes are Cecil Balmond and Jannuzzi Smith, the technique used is called "Flush left and flush right". Invisible Line try to replicate this technique on the web, proposing new possibilities for aligning the texts. Invisible line is a little text-editor, the possible alignments replicate the traditional ones: centered, justified, left and right. You can move the position of the invisible line by simply clicking on the text, where you want to get the division. You can also apply 4 different styles to the text, download it in png format or share it in the web. Invisible Line is also a downloadable Jquery plugin. Download, instructions and a tool to generate the code are available on the site. Have fun;)
