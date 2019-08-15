Log InSign up
InViQ

Effortless, intuitive & scholarly answers to your questions

#2 Product of the DayToday
InViQ is an effortless, intuitive and scholarly way to answer all your questions. It is a visual-only platform where all your questions are answered by peers and domain experts in an accurate, authenticate and timely manner.
2 Reviews5.0/5
Keyur Sorathia
Keyur Sorathia
Maker
Being a professor and researcher, I have always questioned various events/facts/artefacts, but never identified a platform that allowed me to ask these questions effortlessly and intuitively. Moreover, getting accurate answers is also difficult. Hence, we developed InViQ - a visual-heavy platform that allows you to ask questions through uploading simple images/videos and getting answers through peers and domain experts. Download InViQ now and get going!!
