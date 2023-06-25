Products
Home
→
Product
→
Investor Startup Questions
Investor Startup Questions
Master the art of responding to investors in under 20s
Are you ready for an interview with investors to talk about your startup? Practice answering the most popular questions that investors asked founders, in less than 20 seconds!
Launched in
Investing
Venture Capital
Career
by
Investor Startup Questions
AppGenius
About this launch
Investor Startup Questions
Master the art of responding to investors in under 20s
Investor Startup Questions by
Investor Startup Questions
was hunted by
Paul Boudet
in
Investing
,
Venture Capital
,
Career
. Made by
Paul Boudet
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
Investor Startup Questions
is not rated yet. This is Investor Startup Questions's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
