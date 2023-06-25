Products
Investor Startup Questions

Investor Startup Questions

Master the art of responding to investors in under 20s

Free
Are you ready for an interview with investors to talk about your startup? Practice answering the most popular questions that investors asked founders, in less than 20 seconds!
Launched in
Investing
Venture Capital
Career
 by
AppGenius
AppGenius
About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
was hunted by
Paul Boudet
in Investing, Venture Capital, Career. Made by
Paul Boudet
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Investor Startup Questions's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-