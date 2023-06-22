Products
Investor Hunter

Connect with investors in minutes not months

Our AI-driven platform matches your startup with the most suitable investors and kick starts the conversation with highly personalised and targeted outreach that gets you meetings.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Money
Fundraising
 by
Investor Hunter
About this launch
Investor Hunter by
Investor Hunter
was hunted by
Igor Gligorevic
in Artificial Intelligence, Money, Fundraising. Made by
Igor Gligorevic
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
