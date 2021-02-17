discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Žan Ožbot
MakerIT enthusiast and serial maker
More and more people are starting to realize that investing in the stock market is a good way to increase your wealth. However, the most common problem when starting out is in which stocks to invest in. There are more than 6000 different companies listed on NASDAQ and NYSE alone which makes this decision quite tough for a retail investor. We try to make this decision easier for you by providing you with weekly stock reports. These reports serve as an insight into the most promising stocks based on financial analysts' ratings. Reports include a forecast chart, basic information about the company, average, low, and high stock price estimates over the next 12 months, and more. This project was created for our personal use at first. However, after seeing great results, we decided to offer it to the rest of you as well in a form of a weekly newsletter. Follow the link below to get 15% off Premium plan FOREVER 👇 https://investomail.com/producthunt
