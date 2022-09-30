Products
Investment Tracker
Investment Tracker
A ledger to keep track of your stocks and crypto investments
It's important to keep track of investment data to reflect on it and make better investment decisions, This free notion template will help you to store and organize the data of investments that you made on many different platforms.
Launched in
Finance
,
Personal Finance
,
Notion
by
Investment Tracker
About this launch
Investment Tracker
A ledger to keep track of your stocks and crypto investments
Investment Tracker by
Investment Tracker
was hunted by
Ganesh
in
Finance
,
Personal Finance
,
Notion
. Made by
Ganesh
. Featured on September 30th, 2022.
Investment Tracker
is not rated yet. This is Investment Tracker 's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#214
