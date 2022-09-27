Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Investic
Ranked #17 for today
Investic
Finding best stock has never been so easy
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Investic helps investors find the best stock in stock market.
Discover amazing "hidden gem" in stock market. Save hours of time manually reading reports. No more anxiety when reading your stock portfolio.
Launched in
Finance
,
Personal Finance
by
Investic
About this launch
Investic
Finding best stock has never been so easy
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Investic by
Investic
was hunted by
Laurensius Faleddo
in
Finance
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Laurensius Faleddo
. Featured on October 1st, 2022.
Investic
is not rated yet. This is Investic's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#236
Report