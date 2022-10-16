Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Invest 3D icons
Ranked #7 for today
Invest 3D icons
48 trendy customizable 3D icons for any banking product
Visit
Upvote 31
Get a 20% discount
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Invest is a pack of custom 3D icons suitable for any banking product. Create stunning, unique projects with these hand crafted icons, easily editable in Figma, and fully customizable in Cinema 4D. 3D icons rock!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Icons
,
3D Modeling
by
Invest 3D icons
Secureframe Questionnaires
Ad
Respond to security questionnaires and RFPs fast with AI
About this launch
Invest 3D icons
48 catchy and easily editable 3D icons for your product
0
reviews
38
followers
Follow for updates
Invest 3D icons by
Invest 3D icons
was hunted by
Andrievskiy Mitya
in
Design Tools
,
Icons
,
3D Modeling
. Made by
Andrievskiy Mitya
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Invest 3D icons
is not rated yet. This is Invest 3D icons's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
3
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#46
Report