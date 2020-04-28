Discussion
No reviews yet
Haris Butt
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Excited to share Inverse, a Chrome extension that enables teams to have conversations and share knowledge on any webpage. Work is increasingly fragmented across a number of tools, chat, and email, so we started building Inverse as a way to help teams stay on the same page no matter where work is being done. Instead of digging through search or messages to pick up on things, Inverse allows your team can seamlessly pick up on shared context without ever having to go look for it. Looking forward to any questions and feedback :)
