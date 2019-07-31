Log In
InventoryApp

Social network for your collections

A Social Network focused on connecting people's collections.
Every collection gets its own Chatroom for users to easily bounce opinions and ideas off each other.
Peter Hsieh
MakerPro
👋 Hey everyone! Finally we're able to launch InventoryApp on ProductHunt 🎉 (A huge thanks to @chrismessina for hunting our app!) So what's InventoryApp? Why another social network? We all have things we particular liked or loved that we sure want to share with our friends but often they just never came up in our conversations. InventoryApp provides a place for you to *showoff* your awesome collections so you can have more interactions with friends! InventoryApp is (in a nutshell): - a lightweight PWA for desktop & mobile (so you don't have to download a "bloated" native app just to try it) - that focused on Items (or Products) as the unit element of context for conversations - user can create public/private Collections (each with its own Chatroom) - and it's FREE!! 🎉 We need your feedback so we can make this app better!
