Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
intry.io
Ranked #16 for today
intry.io
Get control over your company goals
Visit
Upvote 4
Launch Discount 25%
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
intry.io is a Goal Management Platform based on Outcome Attribution meant to be used by the Entire Organization to help them manage and track Goals/OKRs/KPIs.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
by
intry.io
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
intry.io
Get control over your company goals
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
intry.io by
intry.io
was hunted by
Yamil Garcia
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Yamil Garcia
. Featured on November 21st, 2022.
intry.io
is not rated yet. This is intry.io's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#17
Report