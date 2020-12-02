discussion
Genia Trofimova
MakerCEO @ Introwise
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 Genia here, co-founder at Introwise and I am so happy to share what we've worked on this year. @chrismessina, thank you so much for hunting us and for supporting makers! We've spoken to hundreds of people - yoga instructors, psychologists, designers, coaches, stylists, makeup artists, teachers, coders, consultants - about the constraints that they had in order to start or move their knowledge-based business online. We aimed to build a product that is easy to use for anyone. For the experts and their clients. So that technology isn't a constraint anymore but is an enabler. We learned that building a product that looks simple, is quite a hard task! 👩🚀 On Introwise in just 10 minutes you are all set: you have a link to share with your clients or followers so that they can book 1:1 or group calls with you. Everything is done in one click. Not only we love doing scheduling, payment processing, sending receipts, making payouts the same day, connecting people in-browser, - we love helping experts earn MORE. 💰 Thus, with our features, you can build a sales funnel. Starting from (cheaper) Group calls, you can sell 1:1 sessions, and then guarantee retention with Packages. My favorite part of the day at Introwise is transferring money to our experts and hearing that we helped people achieve their dreams. 😊 --- 🎉🎉🎉We want you to have fun with Introwise and here is what we've prepared for you: 1. Sign up for free & play with the platform. + We prepared a unique promo for Product Hunt folks: $149 (63% off) yearly subscription for unlimited 1:1 and group calls with no Introwise commission. 💗 Promo code: PH2020. Valid for two weeks, till December 16. 2. Book some cool sessions with our featured experts. Just for you: stretching, poker, top Angel advice, mindfulness, moving to Italy, and painting in Russian. Prices $5 and up! How cool is that? 🙀 https://bit.ly/introwise-experts 3. Want to start having paid sessions, but don't know where to start from? Sign up for our free Introwise Academy course. Our team of experts prepared best advice and some homework. It's 2021, time to change your life! https://introwise.com/academy/ho... @dbanisimov and myself are here to answer your questions and celebrate new experts who come from Product Hunt!
Hi fellow makers! It's been a lot of fun for our team to build Introwise - custom scheduling, one-step booking process, in-browser calls and payouts to various countries 🤯 And lots more to come! If you're curious about our tech stack and challenges we've faced - shoot me a question, or book a session with me on Introwise 😉 https://introwise.com/denis
I think it’s brilliant what Genia and Denis are working on. Introwise empowers so many freelancers and people with their unique skills giving them an easy to set up tool to start communicating directly with their customers.