Intropia
Intropia
Intropia
Introduce and get introduced to the best Web3 startups
Enjoy a custom feed of the best Web3 opportunities, apply with just one click, and earn by sharing job openings with your friends and community. Made in 🇺🇦
Intropia
About this launch
Intropia
All-in-one web3 talent platform.
Intropia by
Intropia
was hunted by
Brian Wong
in
Web App
,
Tech
,
Web3
. Made by
Max Uper 🇺🇦 | 📍Denver
,
Oleg Gorlachov
and
Xenia Volnistaya
. Featured on February 22nd, 2023.
Intropia
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Intropia's first launch.
