Maker
Hey hunters 👋 We are excited to reveal what we have been quietly building over the last couple of months. Our goal with INTRO is to help founders tap into non-dilutive financial products that can fund and scale the repeatable parts of their businesses. By creating an INTRO profile, we can prescribe capital options that may be a financial fit for your business. Our software presents you with a menu of financial products that you can explore and better understand before asking for an introduction to a financial partner. Today we’re rolling out our public beta. You can start your INTRO profile and discover the range of non-dilutive funding options available to your business. We can’t wait to see what businesses, products, and apps you fund with INTRO. Find us at https://intro.indie.vc/ We'd love to know what you think.
@mike_seekwell #1 - investing in growth. Mostly digital customer acquisition. #2 - Maintain inventory. Product companies use us to keep their product up with demand. #3 - Working capital. Funding the waiting period for customers to pay you
Elegant. QuickBooks integration makes things super easy for busy founders focussed on business first. This launch quote sums it up: ”Emphasizing numbers over narrative removes the bias introduced by team profiles and pitch decks”.
What are the most common outputs? Going blind, I’m going to assume a) lighter capital and similar revenue based lending like Brex, divvy, etc b) grants and pub sector options and c) small community bank lending? Is there really that much?
@laurentaylor5 thanks for the question. We have about two dozen funding partners today with a little over $1bn in funding capacity. Most of our partners provide cash to the companies balance sheet. We don't have credit card providers as a funding option but we have written about them in the past.
Thanks for this incredible product! Now I no longer need to maintain my Google Sheet of non-dilutive funding options that I share with pretty much every startup I talk to :)