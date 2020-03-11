Discussion
Filip Kozera
Maker
Hello Product Hunt, Filip from Intimité here. We started Intimité with the vision of giving people complete insight and control of their online data. We've spent some time trying to get a grip on our online data under the CCPA and GDPR regulations, and we've seen first hand how difficult and frustrating it can be. Furthermore, we've learned that the countless third-party data brokers could lead to your data switching hands on the web for eternity. Today, we're proud to announce that Intimité makes it easy for anyone to take back control of their data with a lightweight, seamless interface in your Chrome browser. Here's a highlight of some of Intimite's best features so far: • Unlink your email address from your online behavior. • One-click data removal or opt-out on any service that you use. (the email address allows us to complete all the legal requirements) • Set automatic expiry dates, to have your data removed from certain services when you stop using them or just trying them out. • See and control all your data from one central hub. PROMO: for any PH users, we'll give the first month for free. We'd love to get some feedback and I'm happy to answer any questions!
