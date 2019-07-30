Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Suresh
Hi Everyone! I'm Suresh, founder at InterviewPass (https://www.interviewpass.co). Hiring is frustratingly slow 🐢 for most businesses, and the experience for applicants is somehow even worse. Screening is often the biggest bottleneck in the hiring process for several reasons. Too many applicants clog your hiring team's bandwidth, most of them are usually not a match for the job. Scheduling (and re-scheduling) screening interviews take forever. And you cannot rely just on resumes to screen your applicants - they don't have all the info you need. That's where InterviewPass comes in. We help you run automated interviews for your job applicants. Set up an interview in our dashboard, and let your applicants take these interviews at their convenience🛋️. You can quickly review tens of applicants later, and schedule further rounds of interviews with top applicants. Our app lets you configure the interviewing experience to match in-person interviews. And it helps applicants keep track of their interview status, next steps etc. There's a lot more exciting stuff we've planned for the app! The recorded video interviews help hiring teams save additional rounds of interviews as well. We've seen companies complete the screening interviews for several applicants in just a couple of days. Some companies have gone from screening interviews to making offers in just a couple of days 🏃♀️🏃♀️. We'd like to hear more about your hiring challenges, or crazy job interview stories! You can email me at suresh@interviewpass.co, if that works better for you. More importantly, we'd love to help you hire your next awesome colleague. We'll be giving away a 🎉 20% discount 💥💰 to PH community. I'm looking forward to the feedback from Product Hunt community.
Upvote (1)Share